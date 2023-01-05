MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

