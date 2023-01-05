Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
