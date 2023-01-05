BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group cut their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 118.42% and a negative net margin of 51.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

