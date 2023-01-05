Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Insider Transactions at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invacare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 102.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465,708 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 220.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 160,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 110,001 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Invacare by 716.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 122,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

