Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €41.47 ($44.12) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($61.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.60.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

