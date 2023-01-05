United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.48. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Articles

