Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.54. Koss has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

