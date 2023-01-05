Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.54. Koss has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
