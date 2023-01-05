Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 4.0 %

LOV stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

