AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £125 ($150.60) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £118 ($142.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($126.51) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £114.35 ($137.77).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £116.02 ($139.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £179.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11,049.52. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a 12 month high of £117.46 ($141.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is £107.03.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

