Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.57.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

