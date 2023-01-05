Brokerages Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) PT at $651.25

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.7 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $433.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $715.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.