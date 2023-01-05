Brokerages Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Target Price at $133.50

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

ANYYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($139.36) to €119.00 ($126.60) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($141.49) to €148.00 ($157.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ANYYY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.79.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

