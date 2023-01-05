Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $646.86 Average PT from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $646.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 589 ($7.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 645 ($7.77) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.28) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

