Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $12.00

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 120.99%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,536,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 640,346 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 230,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

