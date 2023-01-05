ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 120.99%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 230,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.