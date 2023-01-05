Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $30.13 Average PT from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $130,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,933 shares of company stock worth $346,058. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

