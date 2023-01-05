Comparing Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -58.68% -45.35% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -811.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($2.64) -0.76 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.38) -2.00

Analyst Recommendations

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

