Brokerages Set Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.