Head-To-Head Contrast: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) vs. Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 6.21% 14.64% 11.34% Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FIGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million 3.17 -$9.56 million $0.16 50.07 Silo Pharma $70,000.00 125.11 $3.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares FIGS and Silo Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silo Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FIGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FIGS and Silo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 1 5 7 0 2.46 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

FIGS presently has a consensus target price of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 67.71%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Summary

FIGS beats Silo Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

