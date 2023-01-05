Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92% ALJ Regional 41.83% 217.41% 45.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 12 6 0 2.14 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.82, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

This table compares Zillow Group and ALJ Regional’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.01 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -29.95 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.15 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.72

ALJ Regional has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ALJ Regional

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; staffing; and system support and maintenance services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.