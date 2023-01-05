Contrasting Smart Powerr (CREG) & Its Competitors

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Smart Powerr to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Powerr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Powerr Competitors 711 4542 9823 246 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Smart Powerr’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Powerr has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Smart Powerr and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A -$12.23 million -0.95 Smart Powerr Competitors $3.90 billion $400.23 million -29,941.88

Smart Powerr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Smart Powerr Competitors -34.69% -9,157.69% -4.72%

Volatility & Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

