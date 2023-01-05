Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $52.43

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Barclays lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.95 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

