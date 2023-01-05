Financial Comparison: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Biltrite and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Rebel has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 583.37%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $190.73 million N/A $1.79 million N/A N/A American Rebel $990,000.00 3.67 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Biltrite and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Biltrite has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares American Biltrite and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite -2.86% -18.89% -4.35% American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of American Biltrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Biltrite beats American Rebel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

