Head to Head Comparison: Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% Corteva 7.95% 7.31% 4.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kalera Public and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Corteva $15.66 billion 2.72 $1.76 billion $1.87 31.92

Volatility & Risk

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Kalera Public has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kalera Public and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corteva 0 3 12 0 2.80

Kalera Public presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.40%. Corteva has a consensus price target of $71.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Kalera Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corteva beats Kalera Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

