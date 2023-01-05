Critical Review: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.58 $547.96 million $0.81 13.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.45% 7.64% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GTT Communications and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.25%.

Summary

TIM beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.