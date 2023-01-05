Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 9th

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

