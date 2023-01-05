Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 19.74%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.25% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

