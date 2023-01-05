Short Interest in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Grows By 8.3%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 22,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Matterport has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $801.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 26.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

