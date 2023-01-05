Short Interest in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Grows By 8.3%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 22,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Matterport has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $801.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 26.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

