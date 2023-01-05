Investors Buy Large Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 46,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 105% compared to the typical volume of 22,515 call options.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $5.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
