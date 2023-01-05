Investors Buy Large Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 46,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 105% compared to the typical volume of 22,515 call options.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $5.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 487,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

