Investors Buy Large Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 46,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 105% compared to the typical volume of 22,515 call options.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $5.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 487,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

