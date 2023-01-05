Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 405,926 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,131,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NATR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

