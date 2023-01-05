NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.61. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

