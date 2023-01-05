The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The9 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NCTY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The9 has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.46.
The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.
