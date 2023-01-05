Sorrento Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,558 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
SRNE stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 633,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
