Sorrento Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,558 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 633,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.