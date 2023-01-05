Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Macy's Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 224.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy's

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

