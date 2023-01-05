Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $94.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s previous close.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Boot Barn Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of BOOT opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boot Barn by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
