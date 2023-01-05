Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $94.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of BOOT opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boot Barn by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

