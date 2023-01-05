B. Riley Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $13.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.23% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

CNK stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

