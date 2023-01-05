JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of JWN opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $28,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

