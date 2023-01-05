Vertical Research Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $220.82 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.04.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

