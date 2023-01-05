Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

