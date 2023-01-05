Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COOK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.36). Traeger had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 148,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 87.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,286,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 600,289 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 174.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

