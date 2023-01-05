ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 462,671 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,621,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 1,042.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 118,228 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

