Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 6.7 %

TWST stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 593.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 76,367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $1,978,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

