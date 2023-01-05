Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 6.7 %
TWST stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
