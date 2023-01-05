CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

