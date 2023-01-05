Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. HSBC lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

NYSE EQNR opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

