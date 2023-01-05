JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 6.0 %
AEO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.