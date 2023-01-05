JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 6.0 %

AEO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

