Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

