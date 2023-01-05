General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $285.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on GD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.
General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %
GD stock opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.