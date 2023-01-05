General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $285.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

GD stock opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

