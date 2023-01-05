Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $355.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $370.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.64.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $310.30 on Tuesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Analysts expect that Cigna will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

