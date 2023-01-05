First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Head to Head Analysis

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First National of Nebraska and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.37%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First National of Nebraska and WSFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WSFS Financial $641.85 million 4.29 $271.44 million $3.34 13.40

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Volatility and Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A WSFS Financial 22.99% 10.64% 1.22%

Summary

WSFS Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

