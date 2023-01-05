Contrasting Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A ImmuCell -2.63% -1.62% -1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virax Biolabs Group and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 91.93 -$1.71 million N/A N/A ImmuCell $19.24 million 2.54 -$80,000.00 ($0.07) -89.99

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats ImmuCell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Rating)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ImmuCell

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.